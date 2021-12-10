Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today for 306 posts

State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB will begin the registration process for Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of SLPRB on slprbassam.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 9, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 306 posts in the organisation. Candidates must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College / Institutions affiliated to a recognized University. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 26 years to apply for the post.

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021: How to register

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SLPRB on slprbassam.in.

Click on online application portal link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the post name.

Enter the login details or register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

