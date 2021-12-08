Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for 306 posts to begin on Dec 10

State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SLPRB on slprbassam.in. The registration process will begin on December 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 306 posts in the organization.

The last date to apply for the posts is till January 9, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College / Institutions affiliated to a recognized University. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 26 years of age.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear for written test followed by PET/PST. The written test will be for 100 marks and will be completely OMR based. There will be 100 questions and each question will be of 1 (one) mark. Those candidates who have qualified the written exam will have to appear for PST/PET.

Other Details

There is no application fee. 30 percent of the vacancies in each category are reserved for women. Ten percent (10%) reservation for persons belonging to EWS who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs.