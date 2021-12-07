Assam Police to recruit 2,450 constables for newly created Commando Battalions

Assam Police announced on December 7 to fill a total of 2,450 constable posts in the newly created Assam Commando Battalions. The recruitment process will begin on December 13 and candidates can fill and submit the application forms by January 12, 2022.

Assam Police constable recruitment: Vacancy details

Constable (AB) Male & Transgender - 2220 posts

Constable (AB) Female - 180 posts

Constable (AB) Nursing - 50 posts

“Recruitment rallies will be conducted for filling up of 2450 vacant posts of Constable for newly created Assam Commando Battalions in the Pay Scale of Rs. 14000-60500/-with Grade pay of ₹5600/- (Pay Band-II) and other allowances as admissible under the rules,” the Assam Police has announced.

There will be no application fee for this recruitment.

Candidates who have passed HSLC or equivalent examination are eligible for the post. In addition for the posts of Constable (Nursing), Nursing Diploma is necessary, candidates have been informed.

“Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respect will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). If any candidate is found to have any physical deformity as may be detected by the Medical Officer present in the Recruitment Board, he/ she will be debarred from participating in the other tests,” the Assam Police has also informed candidates.

Candidates will apply at the official website of Assam Police, December 13 onwards.