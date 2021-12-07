Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Assam Police to recruit 2134 constables, 306 sub-inspectors; check details
employment news

Assam Police to recruit 2134 constables, 306 sub-inspectors; check details

The recruitment process will commence on December 10 and the last date for submission of application forms will be January 9, 2022.
Assam Police to recruit 2134 constables, 306 sub-inspectors; check details(HT)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Assam Police has released job advertisements to recruit 2134 constables and 306 sub-inspectors. The recruitment process will commence on December 10 and the last date for submission of application forms will be January 9, 2022.

The job notices come after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced to fill 6,000 posts in the state police department. In a review meeting held on November 23, Assam CM had also announced that 1,000 new quarters for police, and infrastructure upgrade for DGP and Commissioner offices will be also done.

Sub-inspectors will be selected on the basis of written exam, physical standard test and physical efficiency test. “Candidates numbering only 5 times the number of posts in respect of each category (Unreserved, OBC/MOBC, SC, S.T. (P), S.T.(H) & EWS) both male & transgender and female will be called for PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on merit basis,” the job notice reads.

Constables will be selected on the basis of physical standards tests and physical efficiency tests.

RELATED STORIES

Job advertisement for Assam Police SI recruitment

Job advertisement for Assam Police constable recruitment

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam assam police jobs recruitment drive
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP