Assam Police to recruit 2134 constables, 306 sub-inspectors; check details

Assam Police has released job advertisements to recruit 2134 constables and 306 sub-inspectors. The recruitment process will commence on December 10 and the last date for submission of application forms will be January 9, 2022.

The job notices come after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced to fill 6,000 posts in the state police department. In a review meeting held on November 23, Assam CM had also announced that 1,000 new quarters for police, and infrastructure upgrade for DGP and Commissioner offices will be also done.

Sub-inspectors will be selected on the basis of written exam, physical standard test and physical efficiency test. “Candidates numbering only 5 times the number of posts in respect of each category (Unreserved, OBC/MOBC, SC, S.T. (P), S.T.(H) & EWS) both male & transgender and female will be called for PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on merit basis,” the job notice reads.

Constables will be selected on the basis of physical standards tests and physical efficiency tests.

Job advertisement for Assam Police SI recruitment

Job advertisement for Assam Police constable recruitment