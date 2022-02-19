Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022: Apply for 152 Rifleman GD & other posts

Assam Rifles has invited applications from candidates to apply for Rifleman GD and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Assam Rifles on assamrifles.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 152 posts in the organization.

This recruitment is applicable for eligible dependent family members of Assam Rifles Personnel Killed in Action, Died while in service, discharged from service on medical grounds and missing while in service. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Rifleman General Duty: 94 Posts

Havildar Clerk: 4 Posts

Warrant Officer Radio Mechanic: 4 Posts

Havildar Operator Radio and Line: 37 Posts

Rifleman Armourer: 2 Posts

Rifleman Laboratory Assistant: 1 Post

Rifleman Nursing Assistant: 5 Posts

Rifleman Washerman: 4 Posts

Rifleman AYA: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

Candidates applying under the compassionate ground appointment scheme will be exempted from the written exam test. Trade (skill) test for all technical and tradesmen trade will be conducted before undergoing Detailed Medical Examination, DME. The candidates will be assessed as pass or fail in the trade test.

Where to apply

Candidates shall submit their offline applications as per format attached along with self attested copies of educational certificate, domicile certificate, caste certificate, diploma/ technical/ ITI certificate of the trade in accordance with qualitative requirements to Directorate General Assam Rifles, Laitkor, Shillong, Meghalaya- 793010.

