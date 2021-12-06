Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Bank of Baroda IT specialist officer recruitment: Last date to apply
employment news

Bank of Baroda IT specialist officer recruitment: Last date to apply

Bank of Baroda IT specialist officer recruitment registration link will close today. Candidates who wish to apply for the post can fill and submit the application forms at bankofbaroda.in.
Bank of Baroda IT specialist officer recruitment: Last date to apply(Reuters file photo)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bank of Baroda will close the registration link today for the ongoing IT specialist officer recruitment. Candidates who wish to apply for the post can fill and submit the application forms at bankofbaroda.in.

Apply Online

A total of 15 positions of data scientists and data engineers will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates with B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university can apply for data scientist post only if they have work experience as required by the bank.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree in engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology from AICTE/UGC recognized university can apply for data engineer position. “Preference shall be given to candidates who possess Cloudera Certified Administrator credentials,” the bank has specified in the recruitment advertisement. Work experience is mandatory for this post.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates will be selected for the post based on an online test, psychometric test, skill test and interview. Details regarding this will be shared by the recruiting body in due course of time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bank of baroda recruitment drive
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP