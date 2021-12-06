Bank of Baroda IT specialist officer recruitment: Last date to apply

Bank of Baroda will close the registration link today for the ongoing IT specialist officer recruitment. Candidates who wish to apply for the post can fill and submit the application forms at bankofbaroda.in.

Apply Online

A total of 15 positions of data scientists and data engineers will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates with B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university can apply for data scientist post only if they have work experience as required by the bank.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree in engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology from AICTE/UGC recognized university can apply for data engineer position. “Preference shall be given to candidates who possess Cloudera Certified Administrator credentials,” the bank has specified in the recruitment advertisement. Work experience is mandatory for this post.

Candidates will be selected for the post based on an online test, psychometric test, skill test and interview. Details regarding this will be shared by the recruiting body in due course of time.