BECIL Recruitment: Last date to apply for 86 data entry operator posts

The application window for 86 contractual posts of Data Entry Operator at the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, ends on May 22.

The recruitment drive is being organised by the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL).

Graduates in any discipline from a recognised university with knowledge of typing – minimum speed should be 35 words per minute (WPM) in English and 30 WPM in Hindi – can apply for these posts at becil.com. Knowledge of MS-Word, PowerPoint and Excel is desirable.

The salary of Data Entry Operators is ₹21,184 per month. They may also be called for Computer Based Test or Written Test (Objective & Descriptive) for General Awareness, Current Affairs, English Grammar etc. if felt necessary, BECIL said.

“Preference will be given to candidates who have experience in similar offices as that of Ministry of Ayush including field offices/units. Preference may also be given to candidates already residing in proximity of the offices of the client,” it added.

For applying, candidates can visit the BECIL’s website, becil.com. They need to go the ‘Careers Section’ and then click ‘Registration Form (Online)’.

To know more about the vacancies, read the notification given below: