BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 36 project engineer posts

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for Project Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL on bel-india.in. The last date to apply for these posts is December 26, 2021.

Project Engineers will be engaged for an initial period of 2 years, which may be extended for another 2 years (Upto a maximum of 4 years) based on project requirement and individual performance.

Vacancy details:

This recruitment drive will fill up 36 posts in the organisation out of which 24 posts are for B.E/B.Tech holders from civil trade, 6 posts are for B.E/B.Tech holders from Electrical/EEE trade and 6 posts are for B.E/B.Tech holders from mechanical trade.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have full time BE/B.Tech in the above mentioned engineering disciplines with first class for General, EWS & OBC (NCL) candidates and pass class for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates.

Candidates must possess all years/semesters mark sheets and degree certificate. (In case of CGPA grading, Conversion certificate to substantiate the claim shall be attached with the application form. Applications without the conversion certificate will be rejected.)

Age relaxation:

Upper age is relaxable by 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) applicants, 5 years for SC/ST applicants and 10 years for persons with Benchmark Disability having minimum 40% disability.

The cut-off date for deciding the maximum permissible age shall be December 1, 2021.

Application fee:

General/OBC(NCL)/EWS candidates applying for the post Project Engineer-I are required to pay an amount of Rs.500/- towards application fee through SB Collect (through online mode or through SBI Branch). Fee once paid will not be refunded.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notifications carefully before applying:

