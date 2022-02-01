BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 247 Trainee Engineer & other posts
Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Trainee Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BEL on bel-india.in. The last date to apply online is till February 4, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 247 posts in the organization.
Candidates who are already working as Project Engineers / Trainee Engineers / Trainee Officers (Finance) in one of the Units of BEL are not eligible to apply to the lateral posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Project Engineer I: 67 Posts
- Trainee Engineer: 169 Posts
- Trainee Officer (Finance): 11 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.
Selection Process
Candidates should meet the eligibility criteria as specified in the advertisement. Candidates who meet the eligible criteria with respect to relevant qualification, Post Qualification experience will be allotted weightage of 75 percent, 10 percent and 15 percent.
Application Fees
The application fees of ₹500 will have to be paid for Project Engineer posts, Application fees of ₹200/- as to be paid for Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer posts. The application fee should be remitted through SBI Collect (through online).