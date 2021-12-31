BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Trainee Engineer posts, details here

Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Trainee Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BEL on bel-india.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 15, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 8 posts in the organization.

Candidates who are already working as Trainee Engineers in Bharat Electronics Limited are not eligible to apply. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Full time BE/B.Tech course from reputed Institute/University in the following Engineering disciplines –Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ E&T/ Telecommunication 55% aggregate marks in all semesters in the indicated qualification for General, OBC and EWS candidates and Pass Class for SC and PWD candidates. The age limit should not be above 28 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of aggregate marks, relevant post qualification experience and interview for shortlisted candidates. Candidates will be shortlisted in the order of merit based on marks obtained as indicated above in the ratio of 1:5. Only those candidates shortlisted will be called for the virtual interview.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here</strong>

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay ₹200/- as application fees. Candidates belonging to PWD and SC categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

