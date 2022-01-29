Home / Education / Employment News / BEML Group A Recruitment 2022: Apply for 25 posts on bemlindia.in
employment news

BEML to recruit candidates for Group A posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BEML on bemlindia.in. 
BEML Group A Recruitment 2022: Apply for 25 posts on bemlindia.in(Mint file photo)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 04:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bharat Earth Movers Limited, BEML Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group A posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BEML on bemlindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 9, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 25 posts in the organization. 

SC/ST candidates are required to submit SC/ST Caste Certificate in the format as applicable for appointment to posts under Government of India. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Deputy General Manager: 5 Posts
  • Assistant General Manager: 6 Posts
  • Senior Manager: 5 Posts
  • Manager: 8 Posts
  • Assistant Manager: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

Eligible and interested OBC candidates applying for the above positions (Not applicable for SC/ST/ PWDs) need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs.500/- by clicking the “Pay Application Fee Online” at the end of the application form. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BEML. 

