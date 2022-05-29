BHU Recruitment 2022: Apply for Faculty posts, details here

Banaras Hindu University, BHU has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Candidates who want to apply for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts can do it through the official site of BHU on bhu.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 13, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 14 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor: 4 Posts

Associate Professor: 6 Posts

Professor: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

How to apply

Applicants shall first register on the Recruitment & Assessment Cell portal on the BHU website, after which, they can fill up the prescribed online application form. Separate applications shall be submitted for different positions. The hard copy of the application along with all enclosures should be sent to “the Office of the Registrar, (Recruitment & Assessment Cell), Holkar House, BHU, Varanasi – 221005.”

Application Fees

A non-refundable Application Fee of Rs. 1000/- through online from the candidates of UR , EWSs & OBCs categories. No application fee for SCs, STs, & PwBDs category candidates and women & transgender candidates. The application fee is to be paid through the payment gateway in online application through Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card.

