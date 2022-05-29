Home / Education / Employment News / BHU Recruitment 2022: Apply for Faculty posts, details here
employment news

BHU Recruitment 2022: Apply for Faculty posts, details here

BHU to recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts through the official site of BHU on bhu.ac.in.
Banaras Hindu University (BHU). (IANS)
Banaras Hindu University (BHU). (IANS)
Published on May 29, 2022 11:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Banaras Hindu University, BHU has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Candidates who want to apply for Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts can do it through the official site of BHU on bhu.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 13, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 14 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Professor: 4 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 6 Posts
  • Professor: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

How to apply 

Applicants shall first register on the Recruitment & Assessment Cell portal on the BHU website, after which, they can fill up the prescribed online application form. Separate applications shall be submitted for different positions. The hard copy of the application along with all enclosures should be sent to “the Office of the Registrar, (Recruitment & Assessment Cell), Holkar House, BHU, Varanasi – 221005.”

Application Fees

A non-refundable Application Fee of Rs. 1000/- through online from the candidates of UR , EWSs & OBCs categories. No application fee for SCs, STs, & PwBDs category candidates and women & transgender candidates. The application fee is to be paid through the payment gateway in online application through Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
sarkari naukri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out