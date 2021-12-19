Bihar: CSBC to fill 365 vacancies in prohibition constable post

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has invited applications to fill 365 vacancies in prohibition constable post. The application forms for this recruitment drive is available on the official website of CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Apply Online

The last date for submission of application forms is January 18, 2022.

The minimum educational qualification is 10+2.

Candidates will be selected to the post through a written exam and physical measurement test. The written exam will be a qualifying exam for physical measurement test.

Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification before applying for the job.

Meanwhile, the PET for the post of forester 2020 is scheduled to be held on January 10, 2022 at Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan, (Gate number-1), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Patna-800001. The PET for forest guard in Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department is scheduled to be conducted on January 11, 2021. The admit cards of these exams have been released and is available on the website of the CSBC.

