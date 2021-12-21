Bihar govt issues fresh counselling schedule for recruitment of 91,000 teachers

Bihar government’s education department has issued fresh date for counselling for recruitment of sixth phase for school teachers.

The government had earlier postponed the schedule for school teachers’ recruitment, issued through July 29 notification, till further orders in view of panchayat elections. With the oath-taking of mukhiya and panchayat samiti heads scheduled for Jan 3, the department has issued fresh dates.

While third phase counselling under urban lock bodies will be held on January 17, 18 & 19, it would be held on Dec 12, 23 & 25 at the block level. The counselling at the panchayat level will be held on January 28. The merit list will be uploaded on the concerned district’s web portal of the National informatics Centre (NIC). Two phases had been completed prior to panchayat polls.

The department has clearly stated that in case of complaints of any irregularities, it will be the responsibility of the district Education officer to report it to the concerned district magistrate, recommend cancellation of counselling within 24 hours and action against the recruiting agency by the competent authority.

Earlier, the department had to postpone counselling in 400 recruiting agencies at the panchayat level following detection of irregularities in preparation of merit lists in connivance with members of the counselling units and locals. It got FIRs registered in Gayaghat and Paru blocks of Muzaffarpur. Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary had directed the department officials for a detailed inquiry for strong action against those involved with irregularities so that transparency could be fully maintained in the counselling and recruitment process.

The government has to carry out around 91,000 recruitments in elementary schools and after that another 30,000 plus teachers would be appointed in secondary and higher schools. All the documents will be verified before issuing appointment letters to avoid past problems when the appointments landed in the Patna High Court over alleged forgery of documents.

The government has already issued notification for the appointment of physical training teachers on a fixed salary of ₹8000 on 8386 posts in elementary schools. After clearance of the reservation roster, the schedule for recruitment will be released by the directorate of primary education. All schools having more than 100 students will get one physical training teacher. Over 3500 candidates who had qualified the competitive exam organised by the Bihar school examination board in 2019 are still awaiting their appointment. The new process includes then also.

Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that the seventh phase of recruitment would commence after the sixth, as it would also add the carry forward vacancies of the sixth. “For the sixth phase, all the appointment letters will be issued together after verification to remove the controversy over seniority once and for all,” he added.