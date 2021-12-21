Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BMRC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Section Engineers and other posts
employment news

BMRC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Section Engineers and other posts

BMRC to recruit candidates for Section Engineers and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BMRC on english.bmrc.co.in.
BMRC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Section Engineers and other posts
Published on Dec 21, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, BMRC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Section Engineers and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BMRC on english.bmrc.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 17, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 19 posts in the organization. 

Candidates working in BMRCL in the same post are not eligible to apply. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy details 

  • Chief Engineer: 1 Post
  • Additional Chief Engineer / Deputy Chief Engineer: 2 Posts
  • Deputy General Manager (Arch): 1 Post
  • Executive Engineer Design: 2 Posts
  • Manager(Arch): 1 Post
  • Deputy Manager (Arch): 2 Posts
  • Assistant Executive Engineer, Design: 2 Posts
  • Asst. Engineer –Design: 3 Posts
  • Section Engineer: 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should go through the Detailed Notification available here for educational qualifications and age limit. 

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done through interview by a Committee constituted by the Competent Authority. The experience is post qualification and the minimum required. Mere possession of minimum experience does not confer any right to be called for interview / selection.

RELATED STORIES

How to Apply 

Candidates should send the filled up application form along with other necessary documents to General Manager (HR), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor, BMTC Complex, K.H. Road, Shanthinagar, Bengaluru 560027 before the last date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP