BMRC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Section Engineers and other posts

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, BMRC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Section Engineers and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BMRC on english.bmrc.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 17, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 19 posts in the organization.

Candidates working in BMRCL in the same post are not eligible to apply. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy details

Chief Engineer: 1 Post

Additional Chief Engineer / Deputy Chief Engineer: 2 Posts

Deputy General Manager (Arch): 1 Post

Executive Engineer Design: 2 Posts

Manager(Arch): 1 Post

Deputy Manager (Arch): 2 Posts

Assistant Executive Engineer, Design: 2 Posts

Asst. Engineer –Design: 3 Posts

Section Engineer: 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should go through the Detailed Notification available here for educational qualifications and age limit.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done through interview by a Committee constituted by the Competent Authority. The experience is post qualification and the minimum required. Mere possession of minimum experience does not confer any right to be called for interview / selection.

How to Apply

Candidates should send the filled up application form along with other necessary documents to General Manager (HR), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor, BMTC Complex, K.H. Road, Shanthinagar, Bengaluru 560027 before the last date.

