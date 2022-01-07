BOB Recruitment: Apply for 58 posts in Wealth Management Services Department now

The application process to fill 58 posts in Wealth Management Services Department on contract basis in Bank of Baroda began on January 7. Eligible candidates, who want to apply for the posts, can do so through the official website of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for the posts is January 27, 2021.

<strong>Direct link to apply for BOB Wealth Management Professional posts</strong>

This recruitment drive is to fill up 1 post of head- wealth strategist (Investment & Insurance), 28 posts of wealth strategist (Investment & Insurance), 2 posts of investment research manager (Portfolio & Data Analysis and Research), 2 posts of portfolio research analyst, 1 post of NRI wealth products manager, 1 post of product manager (Trade & Forex), 1 post of Trade Regulation –Sr. Manager, 1 post of product head –private banking, 1 post of group sales head, and 20 posts of private banker – radiance private.

Nature of employment:

"Contractual Engagement for a period of 5 years, with periodic performance review. The term of engagement may be extended at the option of the Bank", reads the official notification.

Selection process:

Selection of candidates will be based on short listing and subsequent round of personal interview and/or group discussion and/or any other selection method.

(Check detailed notifications for more information)

Application fees:

Candidates belonging to general and OBC candidates need to pay ₹600 as application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable), while candidates belonging to SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates need to pay ₹100 as intimation charges only – (Non Refundable).

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notifications once before applying for the posts.