BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Prelims Exam date released, notice here

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Prelims Exam date. The preliminary examination will be conducted on April 30, 2022. Candidates can check the exam date notice on the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exam was earlier scheduled on January 23. However, on December 7, the BPSC announced the postponement of the exam in view of unavoidable reasons. The prelims examination will comprise of 150 marks and the exam duration of the exam is 2 hours. Those candidates who have qualify the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination.

The application process was started on September 30, 2021, and the last date to the application is till November 5, 2021. BPSC is conducting this examination for filling 726 posts in the state government.

Selection will be done at three successive levels—preliminary exam, main written exam and interview. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.