BPSC 68th Prelims Exam: Last date with late fee extended till January 10

Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the BPSC 68th Prelims Exam registration date. The last date to apply for the examination with late fees is till January 10, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The application can be sent along with the late fees to Secretary, Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna on or before January 10, 2023.

To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for BPSC 68th Prelims Exam

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam: How to apply

Visit the official site of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 68th CCE link

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 600 for candidates in the general category and 150 for those in Bihar's Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories. The payment must be done online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

