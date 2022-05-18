BPSC Headmaster Recruitment: List of ineligible candidates released

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a list of candidates who are not eligible to appear for the Headmaster recruitment examination.

The general knowledge written exam will be held on May 31, from 12 pm to 2 pm. Admit cards of the exam will be issued one week prior to the date of examination on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Ahead of releasing admit cards, the commission has released two lists of ineligible candidates.

The first list contains the names of candidates who are over aged and the second list mentions candidates who have submitted more than one application form.

Candidates who have been declared ineligible by the board are allowed to make representations against it. They can do it up to 5 pm on May 22.

They can send email to the commission at bpscpat-bih@nic.in with evidence of their claim. Emails received after May 22 will not be considered, BPSC said.

BPSC further added that admit cards of the exam will be available online, on the commission's website, and no candidate will receive admit cards via post or on email.

