BPSC to recruit 286 Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer posts

BPSC to recruit candidates for Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. 
Published on Jan 15, 2022 05:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. The registration process will open on January 17 and will end on February 10, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 286 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Important Dates 

  • Opening date of application: January 17, 2022
  • Closing date of application: February 10, 2022
  • Last date to send filled up application form: February 24, 2022

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply online can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test. The written exam will be conducted in two sessions- Session 1 and Session 2 will have 125 questions and the exam duration will be for 2hours. The total marks is 100. 

Application Fees

The application fees is 750/- for all categories except for SC/ST category candidates of Bihar will have to pay 200. Female candidates and disabled candidates will also have to pay 200 as application fees. 

Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in sarkari naukri
