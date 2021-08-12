Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BPSSC Enforcement SI exam admit cards released at bpssc.bih.nic.in
BPSSC Enforcement SI exam admit cards released at bpssc.bih.nic.in

BPSSC Admit Card for Enforcement SI posts under BSTD released at bpssc.bih.nic.in
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 01:10 PM IST
BPSSC Admit Card for Enforcement SI posts u released at www.bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Thursday, August 12 released the admit card for the Mains Exam for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector (Advt. No. 02/2019) under Bihar State Transport Department (BSTD). The admit card can be downloaded at the Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission's official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The Enforcement Sub-Inspector Main (Written) Exam will be held on August 29, 2021.

Direct link to download the admit card for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector

Steps to download BPSSC Enforcement SI admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of the BPPSC at http://bpssc.bih.nic.in/

On the homepage click on the link that reads, ’Important Notice: Download Admit Card of Mains Examination for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspector in Transport Department, Bihar Government. (Advt. No. 02/2019)’.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your registration number/Mobile Number and Date of Birth

Click on the submit

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference

bpssc bihar police bpssc
