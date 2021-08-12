BPSSC Enforcement SI exam admit cards released at bpssc.bih.nic.in
- BPSSC Admit Card for Enforcement SI posts under BSTD released at bpssc.bih.nic.in
Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Thursday, August 12 released the admit card for the Mains Exam for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector (Advt. No. 02/2019) under Bihar State Transport Department (BSTD). The admit card can be downloaded at the Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission's official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.
The Enforcement Sub-Inspector Main (Written) Exam will be held on August 29, 2021.
Direct link to download the admit card for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector
Steps to download BPSSC Enforcement SI admit card 2021:
Visit the official website of the BPPSC at http://bpssc.bih.nic.in/
On the homepage click on the link that reads, ’Important Notice: Download Admit Card of Mains Examination for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspector in Transport Department, Bihar Government. (Advt. No. 02/2019)’.
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your registration number/Mobile Number and Date of Birth
Click on the submit
Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference
