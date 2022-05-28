Home / Education / Employment News / BRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 281 SI and other posts, details here
BRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 281 SI and other posts, details here

BRO will recruit candidates for SI and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in.
BRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 281 SI and other posts, details here(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on May 28, 2022 07:23 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Border Security Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for SI and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment news. 

Male Indian citizens will be required to fill Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts in Water Wing of the Border Security Force. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • SI: 16 Posts
  • HC: 135 Posts
  • CT: 130 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Examination Fees

Candidates applying for Group – ‘B’ posts to pay Rs. 200/- and candidates applying for Group – ‘C’ posts to pay Rs. 100/- through any of the prescribed digital modes i.e Netbanking/UPI/Credit Card/Debit Card/Wallet etc. Fee is exempted for candidates belonging to SC, ST, BSF candidates and Ex-servicemen. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSF. 

bsf sarkari naukri
