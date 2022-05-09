BSEB Inter Compartment, Special exams 2022 answer key released: How to check

The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for BSEB Class 12 or Intermediate final compartment and Special examination. The answer key is released for the 50% Objective questions. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key for the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates and the guardians of the concerned candidates can raise objections through the above mentioned website till May 11 till 5 pm.

The compartmental and special examinations was conducted from April 25 (Monday) till May 4, 2022. This year, the exams was held in two seating — seating 1 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and seating 2 between 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to raise objections

BSEB Inter Compartment, Special exams 2022 answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Objection for Inter CompartcumSpecial Exam 2022”

Key in your credentials and log in

Raise objections if any

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

