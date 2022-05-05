BSF Group B Recruitment 2022: Apply for 90 SI, JE and Inspector posts

Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group B posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 8, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 90 posts of SI, JE and Inspector in the organisation.

The registration process was started on April 25, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Inspector (Architect): 1 Post

Sub Inspector (Works): 57 Posts

Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical): 32 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written examination, interview and physical standard test for all the posts mentioned above.

Application fees

The application fees is ₹200/- as examination fees for general category candidates. The application fees should be paid through net banking of any bank, credit/ debit card of any bank, nearest authorised common service centre. Female candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ ST, BSF service personnel and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of examination fees.