BVFCL invites applications to recruit for PRO, other posts

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) has invited applications to recruit senior personnel officer, assistant personnel officer, public relation officer, assistant administrative officers. The application forms for this recruitment drive is available on the official website bvfcl.com.

Candidates have to apply offline. “Application duly complete in all respects superscribing on the envelope “Application for the post---------“ (name of the post) should be sent so as to reach the Manager (HR), BVFCL, Namrup, P.O. Parbatpur, Dist: Dibrugarh, Assam, Pin-786623 within 07.01.2022,” the BVFCL has informed candidates.

Candidates with MBA or Post Graduate degree or Diploma (two years) in Journalism/ Public Relations/ Mass Communications with relevant years of work experience are eligible to apply for the post.

BVFCL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Senior personnel officer: 1 post

Assistant personnel officer: 1 post

Public relation officer: 1 post

Assistant administrative officer: 2 posts

Job details

