BVFCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 32 Executive Trainee posts, details here

BVFCL to recruit candidates for Executive Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts till May 31, 2022. 
Published on May 07, 2022 05:54 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited, BVFCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BVFCL on bvfcl.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 31, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 32 posts in the organisation. 

The candidates should ensure that the details entered in online application are correct. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Executive Trainee (Marketing): 20 Posts
  • Executive Trainee (Chemical): 9 Posts
  • Executive Trainee (Fire): 1 Post
  • Executive Trainee (Civil): 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

The eligible candidates are required to appear online for computer based test. Only the candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the online test will be called for personal interview and will be paid train or bus fare. 

Application Fees

A non-refundable application fee of 500/- plus bank charges are required to be paid by General, OBC and EWS category at the time of submission online application form. The online fees should be paid through internet banking or credit/ debit card. 

