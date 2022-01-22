Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38 Deputy Field Officer posts

Cabinet Secretariat has invited applications from candidates to apply for Deputy Field Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online by sending the filled up application form to the address given in the notification. The last date to apply for the post is till March 4, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 38 posts in the organization.

Candidates should fill in only one application for the post of Deputy Field Officer (GD) even if they possess knowledge of more than one of the specified languages. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Bachelor’s degree with a specified language as a subject OR a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with – two years Diploma in a specified language or Native Level Proficiency in a specified language. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written exam. The written exam will have two papers- Paper I and Paper II. The exam will be for 4 hours duration and will carry 200 marks questions. Those candidates who will qualify the written exam will have to appear for interview.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Where to apply

Candidates will have to send the application along with requisite certificates and two self- attested recent passport size colour photograph to Post Bag No. 001, Lodhi Road Head Post Office, New Delhi-110003 before the last date.

