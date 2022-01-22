Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38 Deputy Field Officer posts
employment news

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38 Deputy Field Officer posts

Cabinet Secretariat to recruit candidates for Deputy Field Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the process given below. 
Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38 Deputy Field Officer posts
Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:53 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Cabinet Secretariat has invited applications from candidates to apply for Deputy Field Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online by sending the filled up application form to the address given in the notification. The last date to apply for the post is till March 4, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 38 posts in the organization. 

Candidates should fill in only one application for the post of Deputy Field Officer (GD) even if they possess knowledge of more than one of the specified languages. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Bachelor’s degree with a specified language as a subject OR a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with – two years Diploma in a specified language or Native Level Proficiency in a specified language. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years of age. 

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written exam. The written exam will have two papers- Paper I and Paper II. The exam will be for 4 hours duration and will carry 200 marks questions. Those candidates who will qualify the written exam will have to appear for interview. 

RELATED STORIES

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification Here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

Where to apply

Candidates will have to send the application along with requisite certificates and two self- attested recent passport size colour photograph to Post Bag No. 001, Lodhi Road Head Post Office, New Delhi-110003 before the last date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP