CCI recruitment 2022: Apply for engineer and other posts, details here

Cement Corporation of India, CCI has invited applications for Engineer and officer and other vacancies. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form in the prescribed format is June 31. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of CCI at www.cciltd.in.

CCI recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 46 vacancies out of which 27 vacancies are for the post of Engineer and 17 vacancies are for the post of officer. One vacancy is for the post of Chartered Accountant and Cost & Management Accountant.

CCI recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹100 for Unreserved, OBC and EWS candidates. However, the application fee is exempted for SC/ST/PwD dandidates.

CCI recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria: Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification given below.

CCI recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Candidates can download the application form at the official website of CCI at www.cciltd.in and submit the application form along with the required documents to the below given address:

Manager (HR),

Cement Corporation of India

Post Box No: 3061,

Lodhi road Post Office,

New Delhi: 110003

