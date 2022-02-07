Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / CDAC Consultant Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts on cdac.in
employment news

CDAC Consultant Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts on cdac.in

CDAC to recruit candidates for Consultant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CDAC on cdac.in.
CDAC Consultant Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts on cdac.in(HT)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 03:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, CDAC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Consultant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CDAC on cdac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 18, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 17 posts in the organization. 

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 

SpecialisationNumber of vacancies 
IT Operations 8 Posts 
System Analyst 1 Post 
Application Support – Java 3 Posts 
Computational Linguist 3 Posts
Content Writer 1 Post
Legal 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

BE/ B Tech / MCA/LLB/ B. Sc./ M. Sc. /MA in Linguistics/ Applied Linguistics. Candidates who want to apply for the specializations mentioned above can check educational qualification and age limit through &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

RELATED STORIES

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Interview. Mere issue of Interview call letter will not imply acceptance of candidature or selection as consultant. In case of internal applicants, please note that the finally selected applicants will have to resign from the services in order to join the position of consultant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP