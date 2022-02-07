CDAC Consultant Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts on cdac.in

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, CDAC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Consultant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CDAC on cdac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 18, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 17 posts in the organization.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Specialisation Number of vacancies IT Operations 8 Posts System Analyst 1 Post Application Support – Java 3 Posts Computational Linguist 3 Posts Content Writer 1 Post Legal 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

BE/ B Tech / MCA/LLB/ B. Sc./ M. Sc. /MA in Linguistics/ Applied Linguistics. Candidates who want to apply for the specializations mentioned above can check educational qualification and age limit through <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Interview. Mere issue of Interview call letter will not imply acceptance of candidature or selection as consultant. In case of internal applicants, please note that the finally selected applicants will have to resign from the services in order to join the position of consultant.

