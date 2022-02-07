Home / Education / Employment News / CDAC Consultant Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts on cdac.in
employment news

CDAC Consultant Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts on cdac.in

CDAC to recruit candidates for Consultant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CDAC on cdac.in.
CDAC Consultant Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts on cdac.in(HT)
CDAC Consultant Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts on cdac.in(HT)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 03:49 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, CDAC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Consultant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CDAC on cdac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 18, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 17 posts in the organization. 

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 

SpecialisationNumber of vacancies 
IT Operations 8 Posts 
System Analyst 1 Post 
Application Support – Java 3 Posts 
Computational Linguist 3 Posts
Content Writer 1 Post
Legal 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

BE/ B Tech / MCA/LLB/ B. Sc./ M. Sc. /MA in Linguistics/ Applied Linguistics. Candidates who want to apply for the specializations mentioned above can check educational qualification and age limit through &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Interview. Mere issue of Interview call letter will not imply acceptance of candidature or selection as consultant. In case of internal applicants, please note that the finally selected applicants will have to resign from the services in order to join the position of consultant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out