CDAC Noida invites applications to fill 261 positions; check details

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Noida has invited applications till December 22 to fill 261 positions on contract basis.
Published on Dec 09, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Noida has invited applications to fill 261 positions on contract basis. The application forms are available on the official website cdac.in  and the deadline for submission of the application forms is December 22.

Apply Online

CDAC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Project Manager: 11 posts
  • Senior Project Engineer: 29 posts
  • Project Engineer: 221 posts

“All the above posts are purely on contract basis on consolidated emolument initially for a period of 03 year or co-terminus with the project whichever is earlier. However, term of contract may be considered for extension for a further period of another three year not more than two years at a time based on performance of the incumbent and requirement of the project. However, C-DAC, Noida reserve the right to terminate the Contract even during the contract period or extended contract period without assigning any reason after giving 45 days prior notice, or salary in lieu thereof,” CDAC has informed candidates.

