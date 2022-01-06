CDAC Technical Recruitment 2022: Apply for 130 Project Engineer and other posts

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, CDAC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Project Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of CDAC on cdac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 18, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 130 posts in the organisation.

All applicants must fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement as on the last date for online registration of the application by the candidate. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant: 1 Post

Senior Technical Assistant: 5 Posts

Project Engineer: 53 Posts

Senior Project Engineer: 55 Posts

Project Manager: 1 Post

C-DAC Adjunct Engineer: 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

MTS Below Group A Scientific and Technical (S & T) posts Selection processes viz. Written Test - The test will be of objective type covering English, Reasoning, Numerical Ability & Domain Knowledge, etc. or to specific functions/disciplines /Interview or as deemed fit by the management, will be deployed.

Project Engineer : Screening, Written test (Technical) and Interview(s)

Senior Project Engineer: Screening, Written Test and Interview(s)

C-DAC Adjunct Engineer : Screening and Interview(s)

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/- for all other categories. No fees shall be payable by candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD /EWS category.

