CDAC Thiruvananthapuram to recruit 13 project engineers, check interview details

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Thiruvananthapuram would conduct walk-in interview to select 13 project engineers. “The recruitment is on contract basis on consolidated emolument initially for a period of one year or co-terminus with the project whichever is earlier. However, term of contract may be considered for extension for a further period of another one year based on performance of the incumbent and requirement of the project,” CDAC has said in the job notification.

The interview will be held from December 16 to 22.

The interview will be held from 9 am to 11 am at designated centres on the above mentioned dates.

“Candidates are advised to appear against only one position, accordingly, you must ensure your suitability for the position desired to appear in walk-in interview. Candidates should bring the complete application form along with a latest photograph affixed on it,” the CDAC has said.

Candidates are suggested to go through the job notification for details on educational qualification, work experience required and other information related to the job.

Job notification

