Central University of Kashmir Faculty recruitment 2022: Apply for 115 posts

Central University of Kashmir will recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Central University of Kashmir on cukashmir.ac.in.
Published on May 10, 2022 05:00 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central University of Kashmir has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Central University of Kashmir on cukashmir.ac.in. The last date for submission of application form is till June 30, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 115 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Professor: 18 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 43 Posts
  • Assistant Professor: 54 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

The application fees is 1500/- for general category candidates and 750/- for SC, ST and PwD category candidates. Payment of application fees can be made online via link available on University website. 

Where to Apply 

The candidates need to apply online and send the application form along with relevant documents to Recruitment section, Central University of Kashmir, Green Campus Ganderbal- 191201. The last date to send the filled up application form is till June 30, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Central University of Kashmir. 

