Central University of Tamil Nadu to recruit 30 Teaching & Non Teaching posts

Central University of Tamil Nadu to recruit candidates for Teaching and Non Teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 30 posts on or before January 17, 2021. 
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 02:28 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central University of Tamil Nadu has invited applications from candidates to apply for Teaching and Non Teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CUTN on cutn.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts has been extended till January 17, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 30 posts in the organization.

Earlier the last date to apply was till January 3, 2022, which has now been extended. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Professor: 8 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 13 Posts
  • Assistant Professor: 5 Posts
  • Hindi Officer: 1 Post
  • Private Secretary: 1 Post
  • Personal Assistant: 1 Post
  • Upper Division Clerk: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here for &lt;strong&gt;Teaching&lt;/strong&gt; and &lt;strong&gt;Non Teaching posts&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test – Paper I having objective type questions and Paper II having descriptive type questions for some non teaching posts. For teaching posts, the selection will be made on the basis of candidate’s academic record, teaching & research experience and their performance in the interview. 

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to OBC category will have to pay 750/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category will have to pay 500/- as application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUTN. 

