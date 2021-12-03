Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / CGPSC recruitment 2021: 238 demonstrator vacancies on offer, check notification
employment news

CGPSC recruitment 2021: 238 demonstrator vacancies on offer, check notification

CGPSC recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission invites applications for the posts of demonstrator in medical education department.
CGPSC recruitment 2021: Apply online through the official website of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in from December 16 onwards. (HT File)
Published on Dec 03, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of demonstrator in medical education department. Candidates, who want to apply for these posts, can do so online through the official website of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in from December 16 onwards. The last date to apply for the exam is January 14, 2022.

CGPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is to fill 238 vacancies out of which 31 vacancies are for anatomy demonstrator posts, 25 posts are for physiology demonstrator posts, 28 posts are for biochemistry demonstrator posts, 24 are for pharmacology demonstrator, 41 posts are for pathology demonstrator posts, 27 are for microbiology demonstrator, 22 posts are forensic medicine demonstrator posts, 31 posts are for community medicine demonstrator posts, and one posts each is for pediatrics, anaesthesiology, eye disease, ENT, antenatal Care, radiodiagnosis and radiotherapy demonstrator posts.

Age limit: As on January 1, 2021, the age of candidates should be less than 25 years and not be more than 35 years. There is relaxation in age limit for local residents of the state. (Check details in notification)

RELATED STORIES

Selection process: The selection of candidates will be based on educational qualification and interview or written test and interview as decided by the commission.

Note: Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notifications carefully before applying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs govt job application process
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP