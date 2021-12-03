CGPSC recruitment 2021: 238 demonstrator vacancies on offer, check notification

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of demonstrator in medical education department. Candidates, who want to apply for these posts, can do so online through the official website of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in from December 16 onwards. The last date to apply for the exam is January 14, 2022.

CGPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is to fill 238 vacancies out of which 31 vacancies are for anatomy demonstrator posts, 25 posts are for physiology demonstrator posts, 28 posts are for biochemistry demonstrator posts, 24 are for pharmacology demonstrator, 41 posts are for pathology demonstrator posts, 27 are for microbiology demonstrator, 22 posts are forensic medicine demonstrator posts, 31 posts are for community medicine demonstrator posts, and one posts each is for pediatrics, anaesthesiology, eye disease, ENT, antenatal Care, radiodiagnosis and radiotherapy demonstrator posts.

Age limit: As on January 1, 2021, the age of candidates should be less than 25 years and not be more than 35 years. There is relaxation in age limit for local residents of the state. (Check details in notification)

Selection process: The selection of candidates will be based on educational qualification and interview or written test and interview as decided by the commission.

Note: Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notifications carefully before applying.