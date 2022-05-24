Home / Education / Employment News / CGPSC Recruitment 2022: 74 vacancies of Veterinary Asst Surgeon posts on offer
employment news

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: 74 vacancies of Veterinary Asst Surgeon posts on offer

  • Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has notified vacancies for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.
Published on May 24, 2022 05:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released an online recruitment notice for the position of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Candidates can apply for the position from May 25 on the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The deadline to apply for the positions is June 23. From June 24 to June 28, applicants will be allowed to make changes to their application form.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 21 to 30 years as on January 1, 2022. Candidates can check more details on the notification given below.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 400 for candidates from outside the state, while applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempt from paying the charge.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification given below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs vacancy
jobs vacancy
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out