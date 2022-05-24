CGPSC Recruitment 2022: 74 vacancies of Veterinary Asst Surgeon posts on offer

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released an online recruitment notice for the position of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Candidates can apply for the position from May 25 on the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The deadline to apply for the positions is June 23. From June 24 to June 28, applicants will be allowed to make changes to their application form.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 21 to 30 years as on January 1, 2022. Candidates can check more details on the notification given below.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹400 for candidates from outside the state, while applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempt from paying the charge.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification given below:

