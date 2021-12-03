CGPSC Recruitment: 91 assistant professor, demonstrator vacancies on offer

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for the post of assistant professor and demonstrator (Nursing). Candidates can apply online through the official website of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in from December 16 onwards. The last date to apply for the exam is till January 14, 2022.

CGPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is to fill 91 vacancies out of which 33 vacancies are for assistant professor (Nursing), while 58 posts are for demonstrator (Nursing).

Selection process: The selection of candidates will done on the basis of educational qualification and interview or educational qualification and written test and interview (as suitable).

As on January 1, 2021, the age of candidates should be less than 25 years and not be more than 35 years. But in the interest of unemployed teachers of Chhattisgarh, the candidates will be given 5 years of relaxation in upper age limit of the candidate.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notifications for details before applying.

