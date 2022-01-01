CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 249 posts against sports quota

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CISF to recruit candidates for Head Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CISF on cisfrectt.in.
Published on Jan 01, 2022 04:51 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Industrial Security Force, CISF has invited applications from candidates to apply for Head Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CISF on cisfrectt.in. Candidates who want to apply online can do it till March 31, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 249 posts in the organization. 

The recruitment of Head Constable (General Duty) will be done against sports quota for the year 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates should be 12th pass from a recognised educational Institution with credit of representing State/ National/ International in games, Sports and Athletics. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years of age. 

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of physical standard test, documentation, trail test and proficiency test. Subsequently, shortlisted candidates will be issued Admit Cards for the next stages of the examination i.e. Medical Examination.

Application fees

Candidates will have to pay 100/- as application fees in the form of Postal Order/ Demand Draft from State Bank of India drawn in favour of the officer mentioned in the notice. SC/ST and Female candidates are exempted from application fee.

