CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday released the admit card for the CISF Tradesman Constable recruitment examination 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the CISF Tradesman Constable recruitment examination 2021 can download their admit cards online at cisfrectt.in.

The CISF Tradesman Constable written examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 21, at various centres spread across the country.

"Candidates can download their admit card by logging into their account using their roll number and date of birth," reads the statement flashing on the official website.

Direct link to download CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021.

How to download CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at cisfrectt.in

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, "Login"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.