Coast Guard Region Recruitment 2021: Apply for 96 Fireman and other posts

Headquaters, Coast Guard Region has invited applications from candidates to apply for Fireman and other posts. Candidates who want to apply online can apply through the official site of Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 96 posts in the organization.

As per the official notice, the last date to apply will be available on the Detailed Notification, which has not been released yet.

The place of posting for various posts include Mumbai, Kochi, Murud, Jangira, Daman, Ratnagiri, Kavaratti and Goa. Candidates can check the vacancy details given below.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of vacancies Engine Driver 5 Posts Sarang Lascar 2 Posts Fire Engine Driver 5 Posts Fireman 53 Posts Civilian Motor Transport Driver 9 Posts Motor Transport Fitter 5 Posts Store Keeper Grade II 3 Posts Spray Painter 1 Post Motor Transport Mechanic 1 Post Lascar 5 Posts Multi Tasking Staff 3 Posts Unskilled Labourer 2 Posts

The pay scale is 5200-20200/-. Application form can be downloaded from the website. Duly filled applications with self attested copy of certificates to be submitted by ordinary post only to the concerned units only as mentioned in the website.