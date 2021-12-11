Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Coast Guard Region Recruitment 2021: Apply for 96 Fireman and other posts
employment news

Coast Guard Region Recruitment 2021: Apply for 96 Fireman and other posts

Coast Guard Region to recruit candidates for Fireman and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.
Coast Guard Region Recruitment 2021: Apply for 96 Fireman and other posts(Photo via @IndiaCoastGuard on Twitter)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Headquaters, Coast Guard Region has invited applications from candidates to apply for Fireman and other posts. Candidates who want to apply online can apply through the official site of Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 96 posts in the organization. 

As per the official notice, the last date to apply will be available on the Detailed Notification, which has not been released yet. 

The place of posting for various posts include Mumbai, Kochi, Murud, Jangira, Daman, Ratnagiri, Kavaratti and Goa. Candidates can check the vacancy details given below. 

Vacancy Details 

Name of the Post Number of vacancies 
Engine Driver 5 Posts 
Sarang Lascar 2 Posts 
Fire Engine Driver 5 Posts 
Fireman53 Posts 
Civilian Motor Transport Driver 9 Posts 
Motor Transport Fitter 5 Posts
Store Keeper Grade II 3 Posts 
Spray Painter 1 Post 
Motor Transport Mechanic 1 Post 
Lascar5 Posts
Multi Tasking Staff 3 Posts 
Unskilled Labourer 2 Posts
The pay scale is 5200-20200/-. Application form can be downloaded from the website. Duly filled applications with self attested copy of certificates to be submitted by ordinary post only to the concerned units only as mentioned in the website. 

Topics
coast guard sarkari naukri
