Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2022: 261 vacancies on offer, know how to apply here

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited applications for 261 vacancies of Senior Ship Draftsman, Junior Technical Assistant and other posts. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is June 6. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CSL at cochinshipyard.in.

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 261 vacancies. Interested candidates can check the detailed vacancy details on the notification given below

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment age limit: The maximum age limit for the positions is 35 years as of 06 June 2022, which means candidates must have been born on or after 06 June 1987.

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹400 as application fee using the Online payment methods (Debit card/Credit card/Internet Banking/Wallets/UPI etc.

Candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from paying the application fee.

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of CSL at cochinshipyard.in

On the homepage, click on the career link and then on CSL, Kochi

Registrar and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form and take print out.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the selection process and other detail below:

