CRPF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2021: Apply for 25 posts on crpf.gov.in
Central Reserve Police Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Commandant posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of CRPF on crpf.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 29, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 25 posts of Assistant Commandant (Civil/Engineer) in the organisation.
The recruitment process will consist of Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Examination, Documentation followed by Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Interview. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should have Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised University. The age limit should not exceed 35 years of age.
Examination Fees
Male candidates belonging to Unreserved/EWS/OBC category applying for recruitment should deposit Rs. 400/- (Rupees Four hundred) only as examination fee. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and female candidates are not required to pay any fee. Fee may be sent through Indian Postal Orders and Bank Drafts only which is issued on or after June 30, 2021.
Other Details
Candidates will have to send the duly filled application form with photocopies of all relevant documents, 02 latest passport size photographs and 02 envelopes mentioning correspondence address of applicant with requisite stamps to “DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, Rampur, District-Rampur, U.P.-244901.”
