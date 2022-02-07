CSIR CEERI Recruitment: 35 technician & technical assistant posts on offer

CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-CEERI), Pilani has invited applications for the posts of technicians and technical assistants. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the application form is March 1. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of CSIR CEERI at www.ceeri.res.in and apply for the same.

CSIR CEERI recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 35 vacancies out of which 24 vacancies are for the post of technician (1) and 11 vacancies are for the post of a technical assistant.

CSIR CEERI recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 28 years as on March 1.

CSIR CEERI recruitment application fee: Candidates are required to pay Rs100 online through the link available under the payment option in the online application. Sc/ ST/ PwBD/ women/ other gender/ CSIR employees/ Ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of application fee.

CSIR CEERI recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of CSIR CEERI at ceeri.res.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Advertisement to the Post of the Technician (1) and Technical Assistant of Advt. No. 01/2022 – reg”

Click on the apply link

Register yourself

Pay the application fee

Fill the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

